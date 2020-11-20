The Police Command in Niger has arrested three persons suspected of scooping petroleum products from a vandalised pipeline at Numba-Gwari village in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The pipeline belonged to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Minna.

Abiodun said on Nov. 13 at about 0900 hours, based on reliable information, Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested the suspects.

He named the suspects as Daniel Joshua, 37, Sunday Ezekiel, 33 and Suleiman Madaki, 29, all of Numba-Gwari village in Suleja.

“The suspects were arrested while vandalising NNPC pipeline and scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Numba-Gwari.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The following exhibits were recovered; six 25 litres jerrycans of PMS, 48 empty jerrycans, eight drilling bits, one drilling machine, a chisel, a hammer, a shovel, four plastic containers and a funnel,” he said.

He said that the matter was under investigation and that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

