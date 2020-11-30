Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command has arrested an Inspector who was seen to be drunk in a viral video on social media, spokesman Yusuf Mariam said in a statement on Sunday.

Mariam said the policeman would be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary action against him.

It reads, “Following the viral video of the ‘Drunk Policeman’ at CBN Junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested and taken into custody the Police Inspector shown in the video.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma has ordered that the police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.”