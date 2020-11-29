By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Police Command has arrested an Inspector, who was seen to be drunk in a viral video on social media.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, in a statement on Sunday, said the policeman would be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

The statement reads: “Following the viral video of the ‘Drunk Policeman’ at CBN Junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested and taken into custody the Police Inspector shown in the video.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered that the Police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the Policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While urging residents to remain calm, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”