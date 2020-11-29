James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five members of a robbery syndicate who robbed members of Christ Apostolic Church, situated at Gudugbe Alagbon area of Wasimi in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

A statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, 26th November 2020.

Oyeyemi, said, the suspects, Abubakar Ibrahim, 38, Sulaiman Yusuf 32, Ismail Yusuf 20, Umar Aliu 26,hgi and Yinusa Musa were arrested following a distress call made by one Obisesan Seye, the shepherd in charge of the church.

He said, while vigil was going on in the church at about 1:30 am, six men who were armed with dangerous weapons invaded the church and attacked the church members.

He added that “the hoodlums beat some members of the church to stupor before dispossessing them of their valuables”.

“As if that was not enough, the hoodlums abducted one Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe while leaving the church”.

“Upon the distress call, policemen attached to Ewekoro division swiftly moved to the scene, combed the forest where the hoodlums escaped to thoroughly and their efforts paid off as five amongst the gang were apprehended in the bush”.

“The victim of the attack has identified all the arrested suspects while the sixth one is being hunted for”.

Items recovered from them included one cutlass, two sharp-pointed cudgels, and assorted dangerous charms.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed an extensive routine patrol across the state so as to assure members of the public that police in the state are on the ground to ensure their safety.

