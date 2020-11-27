***as CP warn others to leave Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has again apprehended 4 kidnap suspects at a hotel (name withheld) in Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that the notorious kidnap gang were picked up during a covert operation by the Federal Housing Division.

In a release made available to newsmen on Friday, the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh hinted that the breakthrough was based on intelligence and pure dedication from his men who were working dispassionately to rid the state of crime and criminality.

He said: “In a covert operation led by the Superintendent of Police, Federal Housing Division through intelligence at about 15:45 pm four persons were arrested for kidnapping.

“They are Emmanuel Akaniyene, Francis Okon, Ramane Samuel and Essien Etim Offiong were arrested while lodging in a hotel, investigations are ongoing, they will be charged to Court as soon as it was concluded,” he said.

Items recovered from them include locally made pistols,21 Live Cartridges and five different phones (handsets)

Jimoh added that it was time up for criminals in Cross River, as the place will be too hot for them to operate as it was no longer business as usual.

He said:” It is time for criminals to pack and leave the state because there won’t be any hiding place for them any longer.

“All those perpetrating crimes in the state must leave now or land in police net, we are turning on the heat and our search light is beamed on them as no stones would be left unturned as it concerns crime prevention.

“This is a Stern warning, the Cross River Police Command will not rest on its oars in ensuring that criminality of any form is brought to it’s bearest minimum, all those disturbing the peace of the state will no longer be comfortable staying here”, Jimoh said.

