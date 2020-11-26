Police operatives attached to Alakuko station with the help of some communities yesterday arrested four suspected armed robbers at midnight. The suspects were said to have been terrorising and dispossessing residents of Ajegunle, Masalasi, and Dalemo communities in Alakuko area of Lagos State, of their belongings.







The suspected armed robbers include Suleiman Babajide, 26; Mustapha Michael, 25; Daniel Gideon, 23; and Olalekan Adesina, 26. One locally-made pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from them.







The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation, while he charged other police stations to make Lagos hot for criminals and miscreants to operate, particularly during the ‘ember’ months.







Meanwhile, Odumosu yesterday engaged hundreds of his personnel in a parley to fine-tune a way forward on policing the state. The police boss charged them to brace up and discharge their duties without fear as the laws are explicit on the duties of the police.