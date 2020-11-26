(FILE) A police officer holds a bunch of handcuffs in Abuja on October 3, 2020. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Police have arrested one Cephas Iliya for the death of Martins Omeri, an auditor with the Federal Government.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa State, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He noted Omeri was a deputy chief auditor at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja, but he resided at the Navy Estate in Karshi in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

Nansel explained that Iliya, a former house help of the late auditor, was intercepted on Tuesday night by police personnel attached to Karshi Division at the Arab area in the nation’s capital.

According to him, the security operatives arrested the 27-year-old suspect who hails from Kaduna State based on credible intelligence.

“A coordinated and diligent search was conducted in his (the suspect’s) apartment where the following items belonging to the deceased were recovered as exhibit – one Infinix phone, laptop, clothing, pair of shoes, clipper, beddings, and a few other properties,” the police command spokesman said.

He added, “The suspect confessed that he sneaked into the house of the deceased at the dead of the night on November 17, 2020, while he was asleep and killed him using a log of wood while, his dead body was discovered on November 19, 2020.”

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Bola Longe, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department in Lafia for an exhaustive investigation after which the suspect should be arraigned in court.

He called on residents of the state to thoroughly screen and get to know the family of those they intend to employ as house help before doing so.