By Ben Adaji, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police command has confirmed the arrest of one Johnson Ibrahim over the alleged murder of his neighbour Isah Salihu.

The police public relations officer of the Taraba command DSP David Misal who disclosed this on Sunday said that investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the death, adding that the suspect was already providing valuable information on the other conspirators in the murder.

Misal said the command was alerted by the locals on Saturday morning that a dead body was lying behind Grace Junior Academy School in ATC area of Jalingo and on arrival at the scene, the police found lifeless body of a middle aged man later identified as Isah Salihu, a resident of the area.

He added that upon preliminary investigation one Ibrahim Johnson a neighbour was promptly arrested and is already providing useful information to the police.

The community leader of the area Mr. Yandsam Dame told our correspondent that he was informed by his people that a dead body was found in the area and he quickly alerted the police who promptly responded and took the body away.

Dame however noted that there was no sign of a struggle at the scene and the body did not bear any visible external injury and could have been dumped on the scene after the victim was already dead.