The police in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Johnson, accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend, Patricia John.

The suspect was said to have killed the woman at a hotel in Ibafo, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

According to a statement by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police spokesperson, the incident was reported by the manager of the hotel, Adebayo Aladesuyi, after workers cleaning the rooms discovered the body of Ms John.

“The victim had bruises on her neck, suggesting that the deceased might have been strangled,” the police spokesperson stated.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ibafo Division, CSP Jide Joshua, led his detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for post-mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man, who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

“Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to the unravelling of the identity of the suspect.”

Speaking further, Mr Oyeyemi said after officers traced and arrested the suspect, “on interrogation, he confessed to checking into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding, which led to physical assault between them.

“In the process, he said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost. He subsequently left the corpse in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.”

He said state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.