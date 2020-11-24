File photo of a Police patrol van.

The Katsina Police Command on Tuesday arrested six suspected armed robbers, rapists in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah disclosed this in a press briefing held at the command headquarters in Katsina.

He said the suspects were arrested on November 22 based on credible intelligence, adding that the two other members of the syndicate are still at large.

According to the police, the suspects have been terrorising the Katsina Metropolis and its environs and responsible for several cases of shop breaking attempts and theft of domestic animals among others.

One of the suspects said to have been parading himself as police officer, Sama’ila Muntari Alias ‘Officer’ of Shagari low-cost did not deny all the charges labelled against him.

Other suspects also confessed to have successfully attacked four motorcyclists including shop breaking, theft of domestic animals in the state.

Meanwhile, two suspected rapists have been arrested, with one being a 45-year-old headmaster in one of the primary schools in the state.

“On 22nd November at about 1800 hours, one Abdulhadi Abubakar of Dan Tsauni village of Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state reported at the Katsina Central Police Station that his daughter aged 13 years left home to Katsina Metropolis for hawking,” he said.

“While at Shakka quarters in the city, one Usman Lawal aged 45 years of the same address criminally deceived and lured her into his house in disguise to buy all the items she was hawking as a result of which he forced her to his sitting room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“The victim stated exactly all what had transpired and we have taken her to the hospital for treatment which we are waiting for medical examination report. Investigation is ongoing into the case. Suspects will be charged to court after investigation is completed,” Isah said.