Lateef, a traffic robber suspect

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated the command’s readiness to curtail any act of lawlessness by commercial motorcycle operators and other road users. He has therefore ordered full enforcement of the Lagos State Transport Sector Law (2018) in the state.







Odumosu made this disclosure yesterday at his Ikeja office while reviewing the ongoing traffic operations in the state with the management team of the command.







The police boss warned okada operators and other traffic violators to respect the law as an attack on police officers and other security agents will not be tolerated, adding that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with attacks on operatives of the state task force and anti-one-way teams at various locations in the state.







In the same vein, the police operatives attached to Morogbo and Victoria Island divisions respectively arrested some traffic robbers at various locations.







“On November 17, policemen attached to Morogbo Division while on patrol along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, engaged a gang of traffic armed robbers in a gun duel and one of the gang members fell while others fled. The gang had earlier shot and injured one police corporal attached to the Police Border Patrol team and dispossessed him of his motorcycle. Items recovered from the gang included a locally-made gun with some live cartridges and the corporal’s snatched motorcycle.







“Similarly, police operatives attached to Victoria Island Division on November 18, engaged another gang of suspected armed robbers and arrested a member of the gang, one Ajayi Lateef, aged 19, with a dummy gun. The gang had robbed a tricycle at Victoria Island the same day around 1:00 a.m.”

MEANWHILE, the Lagos State government has ordered full enforcement and clampdown on Okada riders and tricycle operators who in recent days have continued to defy traffic laws and engaged in attacking task force officials on duties. The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, while briefing the press yesterday said the game is over for Okada riders.







Oladeinde directed all law enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicles Inspection Services (VIS), Nigeria Police, Lagos Task Force and others to begin immediate enforcement of the law.







He also warned vehicle owners to desist from plying one-way and driving on BRT lane, as anyone caught would face the wrath of the law, saying it was not going to be business as usual.

