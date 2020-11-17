Counsel to the Police, James Idachaba, asks the Judicial Panel of Inquiry for more time to study the files of cases relating to alleged police brutality during the sitting in Abuja on November 17, 2020.

The Nigeria Police Force has asked the judicial panel of inquiry for more time to study cases of alleged brutality in Abuja.

Counsel to the police, James Idachaba, made the call on Tuesday during the resumption of sitting in the nation’s capital.

“I have listened and we will need time to enable me go through some of the processes that are already in the position of the police, if need be because our purpose here is to assist this panel or the commission as it were, to attain the objective of the work of this panel,” he said.

On his part, the brother to a victim of police brutality, Confidence Leera, narrated how an Assistant Superintendent of Police, approached him and demanded the sum of N3million as the balance payment to be made.

Leera who explained that the incident occurred in September 2019, said the police officer wanted to use the money to settle his boss in Abuja over his brother who has been missing for the past one year.

“On September 14, 2019, the ASP Victor Diagbor met me demanding N3million of a balance I was supposed to pay that he wanted to settle his oga in Abuja with the N3million,” he said

“The Edward he arrested said he doesn’t have the N3million. But since he was disturbing that he wanted to go back to Akwa Ibom, Edward now transferred N20,000. All the letters we have been sending to the IGP, IGP has not said anything.”

After listening to both parties, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned the sitting to November 19 for further hearing.

“The matter is hereby adjourned to November 19, 2020 for continuation. It is also ordered that the victim be produced on that date,” he said.