Chris Oji Enugu

The Enugu state police command has launched a full-scale investigation into the sudden and mysterious deaths of three children at Itchi, in Igbo Eze South Council area of Enugu State, Southeast Nigeria, with a view to arresting and prosecuting those behind the unholy act.

Commissioner of police in the state, Mr. Ahmad AbdurRahman, who handed down the directive, also tasks parents/guardians to be vigilant and take good care of their children/wards especially these “Ember” months.

A police bulletin issued by the Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said “on 23/11/2020 at 09 40hrs the Command received a report made at Igbo-Eze South Divisional Headquarters that three (3) children were found dead in a parked Toyota Camry Car in Itchi Community of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

“On receipt of the report, Operatives of the Division dashed to the scene and found two (2) of the children still alive, while three others were lifeless.

According to him, “the surviving children were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, while the lifeless ones have been deposited in the mortuary for medical autopsy.

He said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the children belonging to different parents include one Chukwuebuka Ele (male, aged 5), Chinyere Eze (female, aged 4) and Chibugoh Eze (female, aged 4) all found lifeless as well as Kingsley Eze (male, aged 3) Nmasichukwu Eze (female, aged 12) both found alive.

The investigation, he added, further reveals that the children had left their homes in Nkalagu-Okpuku community of the same Local government Area to fetch water from a borehole in Itchi, a neighbouring community, on 22/11/2020, and were not seen till the following morning when they were found locked up in the said vehicle.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman, has directed the transfer of the case to the State CID and the launch of a full-scale investigation to ascertain the cause of their death as well as arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“He further tasks parents/guardians to be vigilant and take good care of their children/wards, especially in these “Ember” Months period, while reassuring the emplacement of adequate security.

“Meanwhile, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, while members of the public have been enjoined to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report acts of crimes and criminality to the nearest Police Station or call the command’s hotlines.”