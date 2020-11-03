The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday said his command has flagged off the debriefing and medical evaluation exercise for the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical units in the Lagos State Command.







The flag-off took place at the Area F Command Hall, GRA Ikeja, on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu. The police boss informed them of the commitment of the IGP to change the psyche of the operatives and prepare them for better police duties, which are entirely different from their previous duties.







He admonished the operatives to believe and key into the ongoing reform agenda of the IGP in the Nigeria Police Force, as such is sine-qua-none to having people-oriented policing in the country.







The course outline, which runs through Wednesday November 4, 2020, includes public relations principles, concept of community policing, Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), EndSARS: Experience, Challenges, Hopes and Aspiration, and the way forward. These topics, he said would be handled by scholars from various fields.







Similarly, the police chief has charged senior officers of the command to always supervise their men posted on duty at various locations across the state; stating that adequate supervision of officers and men will enhance good service delivery, especially, during the ember months.

