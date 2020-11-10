Two persons have been arrested by the Anambra Police Command for allegedly killing of Governor Willie Obiano’s wife’s brother in August

The suspects are 21- year- old Osita John from Ifite Ogwari, Ayamelum local government area and Achewa Musa of Abinsel, Guma local government area of Benue who lives in Garki, Amansea, Awka South local government area of Anambra.

Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano’s brother, Azubuike Ekwegbalu, was murdered in his residence in the Commissioners’ quarters in Awka on 9th August, 2020 by gunmen.

The incident happened around 1.30am.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna, said: “The suspects were arrested after painstaking monitoring and they have voluntarily confessed to have scaled into the deceased house and stabbed him on his lower abdomen before carting away two of his handsets.

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the suspects include the two android phones belonging to the victim and one knife allegedly used in perpetrating the heinous act.

“Following establishment of prima facie case against the suspects, they were on Tuesday 10/11/2020, charged to Court and subsequently remanded.”