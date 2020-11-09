By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Nigeria Police has denied a new salary structure that has gone viral on social media.

The viral post which broke down salaries across all the ranks of the police claimed President Muhammadu Buhari approved the new structure.

According to post, the least paid policeman, Police Constable (PC) II is to earn N84, 000, while the highest, the Inspector-General of Police is to be paid N1.5 million.

But a tweet by the Police on its official Twitter handle @policeNG said this was fake news.

The tweet stated simply, “Ignore the trending fake news, please.”