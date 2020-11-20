By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied reports that a policeman attached to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, fired the gun that killed a newspaper vendor on Thursday in Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, in a statement on Friday, said the security agent, who fired the shot was not a policeman, according to preliminary investigations.

She said the Commissioner of Police FCT CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

It reads: “The FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally refute the allegation making round sections of the media that a Police officer attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives shot at a newspaper vendor within the Three Arm Zone on Thursday 19th November,2020.

“Contrary to the misleading information, preliminary investigation into the unfortunate incident reveals that the security aide who shot at the vendor is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

“However, the Commissioner of Police FCT CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public.”