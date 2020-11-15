By Shina Abubakar

A sexagenarian couple, Ashifat Okunade and his wife, Mariam were arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly cutting the head and hands of a corpse.

The couple were earlier arraigned before the court sometimes in March 2020 but were re-arraigned on a substituted charge which was freshly read to them.

Police prosecutor, John Idoko alleged in the charge sheet that the couple conspired with others at large to commit misdemeanour, tampering with the corpse of one Rasheed Tiamiyu by cutting his head and hands off the remaining body.

He added that the offence which contravened section 242 of 5 Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002, was committed on March 21, 2020, at Dagbolu area of Ifon, Osun State.

However, the couple pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and indecent interference with the dead levelled against them Defense counsel, Yemisi Akintajuwa pleaded with the court to admit the defendants to bail.

The presiding Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara ruled that the accused should continue enjoying the terms of bail given in the previous charge and adjourned the case to January 8, 2021, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria