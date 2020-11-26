The crest of the Nigeria Police Force crest is on a police officer in Abuja on October 3rd, 2020 PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

The FCT Police Command said they have rescued 19 out of 22 persons kidnapped by hoodlums on Pei-Leilei road along Kwali axis in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to a statement by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Mariam, the rescue operation was carried out in a fierce gun duel.

Also, the rescue operation was carried out on Wednesday 25th November, following a distress call from the residents.

“In a swift response to a distress call, the FCT Police Command rescued nineteen (19) persons from being kidnapped on Pei-Leilei road along Kwali axis on Wednesday 25th November 2020.

“The successful rescue operation was conducted by a joint team of Police operatives from the Command who responded promptly to the occasion and engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun duel,” the statement read in part.

The Police boss added that effort is being made to rescue the remaining three victims in the custody of the hoodlums who escaped into the bordering forest.