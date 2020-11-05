By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo has granted the request of the police to detain the three alleged masterminds of looting.

The police, in a motion exparte, numbered MOS/M312/2020 filed by the Commissioner of Police against the alleged masterminds identified as Aishat Mutiu (21), Segun Oyewale and Idris Yinusa sought for more time to keep the three in custody till investigation and others now at large are arrested.

The motion exparte deposed to by Inspector Adebayo Sunday attached to the Crime Scene Section, Osun Police command sought for ten reliefs which were brought under section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations Cap. P19 LFN, 2004 and section 35 (1) of the Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, Section 292 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Osun State, 2018.

The Ex- parte stated: “On the 24/10/2020, the respondents and others now at large, armed themselves with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, under the guise of ENDSARS protesters and invaded TUNS International Holding Limited Osogbo, Osun State, and looted properties worth millions of naira. During the attack, one Abdul-Rasheed Olawale ‘m’ an employee of TUNS International Holding Limited Osogbo, Osun State, was killed by the invaders (hoodlums).

“That investigation led to the respondents on 1/11/2020 and they are currently assisting police with the investigation. We want more time to complete the investigation, arrest fleeing suspects, and recover exhibit.”

Chief Magistrate Modupe Awodele granted all the reliefs sought, noting the accused person should be with the police for 14 days after which they must be arraigned before the court.