The Police Command in Niger said its operatives in collaboration with a local vigilance group have shot four suspected bandits in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Usman said on Nov.11 at about 005 hours, a joint Police/Vigilance group on clearance operation encountered bandits in a bush that stretched from Baban Lamba via Kontagora village in Mashegu local government area.

He explained that in process one vigilance operative, Auwalu Laura, was shot on his leg and was rushed to General Hospital, Kontagora for treatment.

However, two unregistered boxer motorcycles with bloodstains, one AK 47 rifle, one live ammunition abandoned by the fleeting bandits were recovered at the scene of the operation.

The commissioner said that four of the suspected bandits were arrested with gunshot wounds, but that they died while being conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

“ Their corpses have been deposited at the General Hospital, Kontagora, and the case is under investigation,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria