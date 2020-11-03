The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the posting of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sanusi N. Lemu, and an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, as DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations and Acting DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration, respectively.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, explaining that the posting of the senior officers follows the recent vacuum occasioned by the retirement of their former Heads, Abdulmajid Ali, a DIG and Abduldahiru Danwawu, DIG, too, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

The statement said the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Mr Lemu, is a consummate police officer, who holds a BA(Ed) in Political Science and has attended several professional courses including: Intermediate Command Course, Senior Command Course, Peace keeping Training Course.

The Niger State born officer is a distinguished member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos and has held many Command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna and Bauchi Police Commands,while until his recent promotion/posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zonal Headquarters (Zone-12), Bauchi.

Similarly, Mr Baba, who holds a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science, a fellow of the National Defence College and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, has attended several professional courses/workshops.

The Yobe-born police officer has held several strategic positions in the past and these include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others.

He was until his recent posting as the Acting DIG in-charge Finance and Administration the Force Secretary.

The statement added that the IGP has equally approved the posting of Mustapha Dandaura, an AIG as the Force Secretary and Member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team.

READ ALSO: Police arrest man for allegedly killing girlfriend in Ogun

Mr Dandaura who was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rdMarch, 1990, takes over from Mr Baba

The new Force Secretary holds a Master of Science Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Hons) in History from the Bayero University, Kano, and prior to his promotion and appointment as the Force Secretary, he was the Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and has also served as the Commissioner of Police Rivers, Anambra and Railway Police Commands.

The IGP charged the senior officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the Departments/Office so as to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.

Meanwhile, the statement said the posting/redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect.