Hoodlums, in the early hours of Monday, terrorized Olusoga, Daniel and Awawu streets and environs in Mushin, Lagos, giving residents in the area sleepless nights.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who came from Idi-Araba to attack the community, vandalized over 20 vehicles and 50 shops.

A resident of Awawu street told The Nation that her husband’s car and that of her neighbours have been vandalised.

“We parked the cars in our compound. They threw all sorts of dangerous things that landed on the vehicles. We dared not go out,” she said.

She noted that the street gate was damaged by the hoodlums before gaining entrance.

Another resident, Wale, said the police ignored their calls for help.

“They told us to deal with the situation and that they will come after the fracas. Please, help call whoever you know that can help us. We are under serious attack,” he said.

A carpenter said his shop was looted after being vandalised.

