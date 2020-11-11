An armed robbery suspect was yesterday shot dead in Ikenne, Ogun State during a gun duel with the police, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.







It was learned that the incident, which occurred around 5:00 a.m followed a distress call to the Ikenne police division that a group of armed robbers had blocked the road along Olabiran Street, dispossessing people of their valuables at gunpoint.







According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the DPO Ikenne division, Noukauba Onuma, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.







“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun battle, which lasted for about 30 minutes. In the end, one of the hoodlums was shot dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries. Recovered from the dead robber are one cut-to-size locally-made gun, one live cartridge, and one expended cartridge.”







The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, praised his men for their display of gallantry and warned criminals deluding themselves that police are not working again to have a rethink, as the command would go to any length in protecting the good people of the state.

MEANWHILE, operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested 13 suspected cult members alleged to have wreaked havoc in Mushin and Ikorodu areas of the state.







The suspects, Daniel Adome, 18; Popoola Michael, 20; Kayode Thomson, 18; Taiwo Okiki, 18; Opeyemi Oderinde, 19; Otubu Samson, 17; Otako Jeremiah, 16; Kayode Agoro, 17; Agbelusi Sunday, 20; Kazeem Ishola, 20; Olasojo Gbolahan, 18; Ayodele Olasunkanmi, 18; and Segun James, 21, were arrested on Monday night and yesterday afternoon by policemen attached to Mushin and Ipakodo divisions.







While nine of the suspects were apprehended around 12:15 p.m yesterday at Ikorodu, four were picked up at about 10:00 p.m on Monday, during a street disturbance at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin.







A statement by the police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in compliance with the order given to Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to rid the state of cultists and hoodlums, police operatives attached to Mushin division arrested some suspected cultists that were on a rampage on November 8.







“They are members of Omo-Kasari confraternity. Similarly, due to the recent cult-related crisis in Ikorodu, a special operational team was dispatched on November 9. Led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ipakodo, the team arrested some members of Aiye confraternity fomenting trouble in the area.







He said his boss appreciated the roles played by community members in making the operations successful, calling for more support from the public to end cultism and other vices.

