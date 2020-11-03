By Oziegbe Okoeki and Tajudeen Adebanjo

Security operatives are gradually returning to Lagos roads, it was observed on Monday.

Our reporters observed the presence of some police officers in some parts of the state.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were seen at strategic places controlling traffic.

The roads have been chaotic due to the absence of the police and traffic controllers at most major junctions.

Some police officers rescued a commercial motorcycle operator that was hit by a trailer on the Otedola Bridge.

Some men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were also seen patrolling Mushin, Oshodi, Ojota, Lagos Island, Lekki, Ikotun, Abule-Egba and Ikorodu.

The return of the police officers, some Lagosians said, would reduce the daylight robbery by hoodlums and decongest the roads.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) warned motorists against contravening the law.

The agency said it would go out from today to enforce the traffic laws.

Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said: “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying on BRT corridors.

“Motorists are hereby warned to immediately comply with all traffic regulations or face the wrath of the Law.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law thereby causing an impediment to free vehicular traffic across the state.”

Egbeyemi cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators against plying restricted routes as anyone caught would be penalised.

The Chairman urged the public to be law-abiding and to report any security breach around them via Lagos State Toll – free lines 112 or 767.