By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 13:01 EST, 23 November 2020 | Updated: 13:09 EST, 23 November 2020

Authorities are searching for the person or people who shot and injured a Massachusetts state trooper during a traffic stop on Cape Cod Friday night.

Trooper John Lennon, 28, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his right hand and remains at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to Dave Procopio, an agency spokesman.

Police said the officer was was shot shortly after 11.30pm in Hyannis and the vehicle took off after the shooting.

Authorities said the round went through the officer’s hand and appears to have struck his ballistic vest in his shoulder area.

The injury isn’t considered life-threatening.

A GoFundMe page identified the Lennon as the injured trooper, who graduated from the state police academy in May and is assigned to the Yarmouth barracks.

‘He will most likely be out of work for months due to surgeries from his injury and will not be able to work,’ the page reads. So far, more than $118,000 has been raised for the trooper.

The Massachusetts State Police Cape and Island Detective Unit identified the suspect as Andre K. Sterling.

Sterling, 35, is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Authorities said Sterling could be in the New York City area and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said the incident is a reminder of the ‘inherent danger’ any time an officer walks up to a motor vehicle or a suspect and the lengths criminals will go to avoid apprehension.

According to Mason, another trooper, Timothy Shields, rushed to the scene when Lennon called for help and transported the officer to a local hospital.

‘First and foremost, I commend our trooper who suffered a serious injury in the performance of his duty, and his classmate and barracks-mate, Trooper Shields, who took quick and decisive action to get his wounded brother trooper to the emergency room immediately,’ Mason added.

‘Both troopers remained calm and composed in a highly stressful situation, and both did what they had to do without delay — behavior that speaks volumes about their character, courage, and the quality of their training at the State Police Academy. We are grateful that the outcome was not worse,’ Madon added.

Law enforcement, including SWAT teams, were searching for the suspect near the Hastings Meadow condominiums in Hyannis on the night of the incident.

Police said they are looking for a black 2014 BMW M550i with the Massachusetts tag #6GZ896.