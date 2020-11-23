Daily News

Police launch operation to rescue kidnapped Catholic priest in Abuja

The Police Command in the FCT, says it has launched operation to rescue a Catholic priest that was kidnapped at Yangoji in Kwali Area Council of the territory on Sunday.

A statement by the spokesperson for the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, on Monday, urged residents of the territory to remain calm, assuring them that the priest would be rescued unharmed.

Yusuf, however, advised them to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, restating the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

