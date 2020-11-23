Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched an operation to rescue a Catholic priest, who was abducted on Sunday in Yangoji village along Kwali axis.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The Command urged members of the public to remain calm, while it intensifies effort to liberate the victim, unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT CP. Bala Ciroma has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects.

“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory,” the statement read.