By Ike Uchechukwu

A 52 year old man,Cyprian Mbe who is alleged to be involved in arms dealing and promotion of various native wars in Cross River was over the weekend arrested by the police.

The Commisioner of Police , Abdulkadir Jimoh while briefing newsmen on Monday in Calabar disclosed that the suspect has been a gun runner for long as well a promoter of native wars in Etung local government area where he was apprehended and neighbouring local governments.

Jimoh also revealed that it took the efforts of the vigilant Etung Division patrol team who were on routine stop and search to apprehend the suspect

According to the Police Chief ,Cyprian was arrested by the patrol team during a stop and search at Bendeghe in Eating Local government area .

He said :”During a stop and search by the Etung Divisional Patrol team ,one Cyprian Mbe ,native of Bashia Village in Boki LGA was intercepted with( 299) live Cartridges concealed in a black bag,he is suspected gun runner and promoter of Native war .

” We are still investigating to get more information about his dealings and he would be charged to Court immediately we conclude ,” he said.