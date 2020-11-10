By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Lagos State Police Command Tuesday denied claims that three persons were killed during a clash in Ladipo Market.

Thugs on Monday evening went berserk at the auto spare parts market over alleged extortion of commercial cyclists.

It was gathered that Motorcyclists and Tricyclists had disagreement over revenue discrepancies being collected by ticketing agents and that soon led to a fight in the market.

In no time, the fight assumed an ethnic dimension but was contained following timely intervention of soldiers attached to the Operation MESA and detachment of police operatives.

Although sources claimed that three persons were killed in the fight, the police refuted the claim, insisting there were no casualties.

Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi who confirmed there was a fight, told our reporter that normalcy was restored and security beefed up in the area.

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu has directed the Commander Area D, to investigate the incident to prevent a recurrence.