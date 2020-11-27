This video grab taken on November 27, 2020, from an AFP video shows CCTV camera footage, widely distributed on social networks, shows producer Michel Zecler being beaten up by police officers at the entrance of a music studio in the 17th arrondissement of Paris on November 21, 2020. / Michel Zecler / GS Group / AFP

Four French police officers were detained for questioning on Friday after a video showed them beating up a black music producer in Paris, sparking outrage from the government and celebrities, a source close to the case told AFP.

The officers, who have been suspended from duty, were being held at the National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN), and prosecutors opened an investigation into violence by a person in authority and false testimony, the source said.

Three of the four were being questioned on suspicion of “violence with a racist motive” committed intentionally in a group, prosecutors said. The fourth is being questioned on suspicion of using violence but is not accused of racism.

-AFP