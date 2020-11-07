By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Police command have paraded two arrested bandits, four armed robbers and one fake American dollar dealers in Katsina.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isa told newsmen at the briefing that the arrest of the two notorious bandits namely: Idi Sabi’u Dila, 30, and one other undisclosed name,all of Mununu village, Faskari LGA of Katsina state, followed credible intelligence reports.

He said, “Nemesis caught up with the bandit when he was arrested at Sheme on his way into Faskari. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to belong to the Camp of a notorious bandit of one Melaya Alhaji Gandu of Munhaye Forest, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state.

‘’Furthermore, suspect confessed to have participated in the attacks on Kadisau village, Faskari LGA of Katsina state of 09/07/2020 in which many villagers were killed and other similar attacks in Katsina and Zamfara states.”

The PPRO also paraded notorious armed bandit terrorizing Batsari Safana and Jibia LGAS.

He said; “DPO Batsari led Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji into Rugu forest and succeeded in arresting a notorious bandit, one Sani Sulen Bayi alias, “SHAHO”, 26, of Manawa village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to belong to the camps of notorious leaders of bandits one Audu Maisaje and Lawo Mai Shoda all of Bakin Daji, Sabon Garin Dunburawa, on the fringes of Rugu forest.

‘’Furthermore, he confessed to have participated in many attacks and cattle rustling at Ruma, Gwamro and Katoge villages of Batsari among others. Investigation is ongoing.”

Also, a notorious group of armed robbers were paraded including Badamasi Ismail, 20, of Abattoir Quarters, Katsina.

The Spokesman also disclosed that in the course of the investigation, two knives, a toy gun, torchlight and one Techno Key Pad were recovered from the suspect.

The victim also sustained injury on his left leg and was taken to General Hospital.