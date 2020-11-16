By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Youths of Umuasonye community in Obowo council area of Imo State have been warned against staging frivolous but sponsored protests that is capable of jeopardizing the peace in the area.

The state commissioner of police, Isaac Akinmoyede; the chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Obowo council area, Mr. Alphonsus Ekeanyawu and the president general of Umuasonye community, Mr. Victor Onyebuchi gave the warning following a protest by some youths of the community at the council headquarters.

Some youths from the community had last week embarked on a protest, alleging that the duo of Prince Onyemauche and Chibueze Adiele were using their police details to harass and intimidate them.

But reacting to the protest, Imo State commissioner of police, Isaac Akinmoyede, described the alleged protest as frivolous, warning the youths against such actions.

In a release signed on his behalf by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, the police commissioner said prior to the alleged protest, there was no report of any harassment or intimidation against the duo.

While describing the protest as sponsored by faceless individuals to cause tension in the area, the PCRC chairman, Ekeanyawu blamed the protesters for hiding under the guise of protest to mislead the public.

He alleged that the youths numbering about 20 were in a mission to blackmail and incite the public against the duo, adding, “As a stakeholder in community policing, I have not gotten any report of harassment against them.

“Prince Onyemauche is a notable philanthropist who has helped in the development of Umuasonye and Obowo at large; he was also instrumental to the protection of Obowo police station during the End-Sars protest.”

Ekeanyanwu urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu, to disregard the protest, while also assuring stronger partnership with other security agencies in the area.

The President General of the community, Mr. Victor Onyebuchi in a swift reaction, said that the few youths who protested against the two men do not have the permission of the community to embark on the protest.

“We have over 2,000 youths in our community but those who protested were less than 20, so they cannot represent the interests of the youths.

“I have contacted our traditional ruler on this issue but he denied every knowledge of harassment in the community so I can tell you that the protesters acted on their own,” he said.