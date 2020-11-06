By Robert Egbe

The Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to ensure the rapid and full strength return of law enforcement agencies to the streets in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

It said crime rate appears to be rising in recent weeks following law enforcement absence, adding that police presence is crucial to stop unrest and descent into anarchy.

It stated this in a statement by its National President, Alex Omotehinse; National Coordinator Activists for Good Governance, Declan Ihekaire and Olatunde Owoeye-Wise of Centre for the protection of indigenous peoples rights.

They said: “We as a rights group have noticed of recent the state of lawlessness, anarchy and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria, with particular reference to Lagos State, hence the call on the law enforcement agencies to rise to the challenges of curbing this spate of lawlessness.”

Referencing reports that armed hoodlums shot at policemen in the Oko Oba area of Agege, in Lagos, it said that the police justifiably defended themselves, leading to pandemonium which later resulted in an unfortunate loss of a life.”

The group added: “After a careful study of events of the Oko Oba, Agege incident, we as unbiased, trusted group categorically state that men of the Lagos Task Force and other police formations on ground acted professionally in the face of the attack and shootings.

“The CHSR sympathises with the families and friends of all victims of this present unwarranted situation in the state, as we equally urge the police authority to ensure that…civility should be the watchword.”