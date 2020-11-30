Although the SUG President, Abiola Azeez Adigun, had debunked the viral pictures, insisting that “the award does not emanate from our office and was probably photoshopped by an enemy of progress of the union”, a panel of inquiry has been set up by the school authorities.

Meanwhile, speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Peter Okasanmi, said he also saw the pictures online which he passed to the necessary quarters.

He also informed our correspondent that the police have commenced an investigation into the allegations.

“I am aware that the Commissioner of Police has directed the state CID to investigate,” he said.

All efforts to get the spokesperson of the school, Olayinka Iroye, to speak on the issue to this newspaper failed.

When contacted by phone, Mr Iroye promised to call back but did not. Multiple calls put across afterwards were not responded to as well.