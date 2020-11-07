File photo of a Police patrol van.

Officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued 10 of 16 persons abducted by gunmen along the Akure/Owo Highway.

The victims, market women were said to be travelling from Akure, the state capital, to Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state for a meeting when the gunmen abducted them at a point close to Ayede-Ogbese.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Ikoro noted that on getting wind of the incident, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command swung into action and were able to rescue 10 of the victims.

He said efforts were being made by the police to rescue the remaining six still at the den of the abductors, and equally apprehended those behind the wicked act.

The police spokesperson appealed to residents of the state not to panic, assuring them of adequate safety of their lives and property.