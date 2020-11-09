The Police Command in Anambra has resumed regular security operations after the violent turn of the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that police operations were significantly reduced after the attacks on lives and properties of men in the command.

Mr John Abang, Commissioner of Police in Anambra said that no fewer than four policemen were killed, while 11 police formations and 12 operational vehicles were destroyed during the protest, impairing the morale of police personnel.

Some parts of the state report that police personnel were back to their normal duty posts.

In flashpoints like Ugwunwansike, Afor Nkpor and Nkpor Roundabout all in Idemili North Local Government Area and Upper Iweka, Owerri Road, Bridge Head and 3-3 Area all in Onitsha metropolis, police teams were seen stationed to ensure security.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) of the command who spoke to newsmen during the tour on Monday said the police had reclaimed the public space and assured the people to go about their lawful business without fear.

Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner, said the command was out on confidence building process adding that the morale of the personnel had been restored and their confidence boosted.

He urged residents and visitors to Anambra to be confident that the police was back to the space for the protection of lives and property.

“The Anambra State Police Command has commenced aggressive confidence building and awareness campaign to assure citizens and visitors of their protection and security, especially as the year runs to an end.

“The aim of this on-the-spot assessment visit is to build public confidence and reassure them that police have occupied the public space and operations have resumed fully in Anambra State.

“This will further serve as deterrence and send a strong message to misguided elements that it would not be business as usual and that the Command will deny them any opportunity to perpetrate crime in the state,’’ he said.

Some residents of Anambra have expressed relief that the police were back to work.

Those who spoke with newsmen said the absence of the police in the last three weeks was strongly felt as criminal elements had field days robbing and molesting people.

Hyginus Nnodum, a trader at Afor Nkpor said criminals snatched phones and bags in the community even in broad day light.

He said that because of heightened insecurity, businesses closed from 5:30 p.m.

He commiserated with the police on the losses they incurred while urging them to discharge their duties with a human face and respect for human rights.