The police command in Borno has announced restriction on vehicular movement from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to ensure peaceful conduct of Saturday’s local council election in the state.

Mr Bello Makwashi, the state Commissioner of Police said this in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said that the restriction will also cover tricycles and bicycles users as well as people on animals, except those on essential duties.

Makwashi assured that security agencies in the state were ready to ensure peaceful and hitch free conduct of the poll.

”The command is calling on all eligible voters with valid Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to go out and exercise their franchise without fear or apprehension.

“They are equally advised to conduct themselves in an orderly manner throughout the period of the exercise.

“All contestants are further advised to rein in their supporters/followers to avoid thuggery and other acts of violence capable of hindering the smooth conduct of the election,“ he said.

The commissioner warned trouble makers to stay away from Polling Units, Collation Centres, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and other places of public interest.

He said that the police and other security agencies will decisively deal with persons caught fomenting trouble or breaking the electoral and other laws of the land.

