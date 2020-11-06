A file photo of a police officer displaying the crest of the Nigeria Police Force. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

The Lagos State Police Command has warned residents against any form of planned protest, procession, or gathering under any guise in the state.

Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, gave the warning on Thursday in a statement on behalf of the police authorities in Lagos.

He stated that the police would resist any protest as the government and people of Lagos still nurture the wounds of the recent violence that wreaked havoc across the state, following the #EndSARS protest.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that based on intelligence gathering from relevant intelligence agencies, some unpatriotic elements or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state, in furtherance to the recent violence, which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive,” the statement said.

It added, “Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either peaceful or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.”

According to Adejobi, the police command warns parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state.

He explained that the possibility of armed hoodlums hijacking such protests to cause grieve and pains like the recent past was evident.

The command’s spokesman, therefore, asked law-abiding residents to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses.

He insisted that measures have been put in place to maintain law and order, as well as public safety across the length and breadth of the state.