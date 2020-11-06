Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Policemen on Friday dispersed some #ENDSARS protesters and arrested others at the entrance of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The protesters, in a small group, had gathered and painted #ENDSARS in red on the tarmac leading into complex.

They remained there chanting songs until some armed policemen dispersed them with teargas and arrested some of them.

One of the protesters, Omoyele Sowore, claimed on twitter five of them were arrested while some others were injured.

It would be recalled that a group of protesters had some days ago painted the same inscription at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the entrance of the Force Headquarters.