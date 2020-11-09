The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— Policemen in Delta State have been paid N200 as COVID-19 allowance, with many of them describing it as not only embarrassing, but a mockery of the Force.

While making the disclosure to Vanguard, Monday, some police operatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the amount was paid to all police personnel in the state who embarked on various policing services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved policemen, one of them disclosed that they had been asked to submit details of their salary accounts for the payments to be made directly to their accounts.

However, they were later called individually by Divisional Administrative Officers and given N200 as COVID-19 allowance.

Findings revealed that the amount was paid across board irrespective of ranks, with Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, also receiving the paltry sum.

Though efforts to speak with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, were fruitless, a senior police officer from the state police command confirmed the payment to Vanguard.

The source said: “The money was paid to the state command as part of allowance to police officers who played active roles during the lockdown.

“From the command, the money was shared down to the various divisions in the state.”

Vanguard reported that on April 1, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State announced the first 14 days of lockdown in the state, which he further extended by another two weeks, at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 28, when it was supposed to end, the governor further extended it by two days.

VANGUARD