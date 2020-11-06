By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A policy group called Africa’s New Dawn, a public policy advocacy organization, yesterday, disclosed of honouring 46 public officer holders with ‘Next Level’ Achievers Award 2020 on December 3, 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by Coordinator, Planning Committee, Ike Chukwu Chima, for the organizers, where it explained why these Nigerians deserve the award, which the ceremony will hold in Abuja.

According to the statement, the awardees are public office holders who were chosen through a rigorous process of public polls and described successful candidates as men and women of impeccable character who have recorded excellent performance in contributing to national development with their positions.

The statement reads in part, “In determination to further strengthen the overall commitment of public office holders to realize the vision of the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration; organizers of Next Level Achievers Award 2020 had carefully conducted a public survey to identify public officers who have proven themselves with enthusiasm, proficiency and performance and have contributed a great measure to the Next Level Agenda of the present administration through quality service and democratic dividends for the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Public officers chosen for Next Level Achievers Award were chosen through a rigorous process of public polls; they are men and women of impeccable character, in their pursuit of excellence in service they contributed in no small measure to give a good account of their service.

“Next Level Achievers Award 2020 which is schedule to take place on the 3rd of December, 2020 in the nation’s capital, Abuja, will honour, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Governor Dapo Abidun of Ogun State; Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

“Others are General Abayomi Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director-General Department of State Security Service; Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police; Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General Nigerian Immigration Service; Colonel Hammed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.), Comptroller-General Nigeria Customs Service; Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, Commandant General Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Other nominees to be honoured are, Ahmed Idris Accountant General of the Federation; Anthony Mkpe Ayine, Auditor General of the Federation; Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Muhammad Mammam Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service; Musiliu A.K. Smith IGP (Rtd.), Chairman, Police Service Commission; Engineer Anthony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited; Umar Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Adokie Tombomieye, Chief Operating Officer, Upstream Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Mansur Sambo, Managing Director, NPDC; Yemi Adetunji, Chief Operating Officer, Ventures Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Musa Lawan, PPMC; Mohammed Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Hamid Bobboyi, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission; Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund; Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Youth Service Corps; Olusegun Awolowo, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

“Also on the list are: Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communication Commission; Professor Hussani Doko Ibrahim, Director General Raw Materials Research and Development Council; Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority; Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration; Aliyu Abdulhammed, Managing Director, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System; Abubakar Bello, Managing Director Nigerian Export-Import Bank; Professor Mohammed Sambo, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme; Colonel Miland Dikio (Rtd.), Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme; Ahmed Sokoto, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund; Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director, North East Development Commission; AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.), Managing Director, National Emergency Management Agency; Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control; Yukubu Ibn Mohammed, Director General Television Authority; Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency.”

According to the statement had every necessary preparation to make the award ceremony colourful and memorable in honour of deserving public office holders who are currently serving the nation diligently in various capacities.

