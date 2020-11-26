SCREENING: From left— Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Sabi Ya’u; Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matter (Senate) Senator Babajide Omoworare; Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu; Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabir Gaya, and a member of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Michael, during the screening of INEC Chairman for his reappointment at the National Assembly, Abuja, Thursday. PHOTO: Gbemiga Olamikan.

By Henry Umoru—ABUJA

THE nominee for the position of Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has told the Senate that politicians’ failure to deliver on campaign promises is responsible for voter apathy.

Yakubu also asked the National Assembly to ensure that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill was amended and ready by the first quarter of 2021.

Professor Yakubu said this on Thursday in Abuja, when he appeared before the Senator Kabiru Gaya(APC-Kano South) led Senate Committee on INEC for screening and subsequent confirmation.

Yakubu said: “One critical factor causing voter apathy in the country is performance of those elected into offices. This happens when they refuse to fulfill what they promised the electorate in previous elections.

“Sometimes actually the performance of those elected is a very important factor. Some voters will ask ‘why should I go and vote because four years earlier some people made the same promise and nothing has changed. If nothing has changed, why should I go and vote?’”

According to him, before elections, INEC will be involved in election education, while political parties should mobilise the people.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of INEC.

The letter from President Buhari was read on Tuesday on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Professor Yakubu’s name was submitted to the Senate for reappointment having completed his first five-year tenure.

