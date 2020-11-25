Polo Avenue’s Black Friday Sale Polo Avenue’s Black Friday Sale Polo Avenue’s Black Friday Sale

Polo Avenue to offer deep discounts on opulent fashion pieces this Friday

Come 27th of November, 2020, luxury fashion lovers stand the chance to enjoy up to 80% off some of the world’s most prestigious brands at the Polo Avenue Black Friday Sale!

The leading retailer of luxury fashion in West Africa is using this Black Friday Sale as an opportunity to reward and appreciate its loyal clients, and all luxury shoppers this season.

Nothing haunts us more than the outfits we do not buy, so take advantage of Polo Avenue’s biggest sale yet to shop for all your favourite fashion needs! Visit its Flagship Store at Polo Towers: 166 Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island; or the Polo Avenue Boutique at Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

Visit our social media @ThePoloAvenue and website at www.blackfriday.poloavenue.com to receive a voucher for the sale!