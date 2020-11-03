World News

Pope Backed Gay Civil Unions but Didn’t Change Doctrine, Vatican Says

By
0
pope-backed-gay-civil-unions-but-didn’t-change-doctrine,-vatican-says
Views: Visits 5

The Vatican said the pope’s statements in favor of civil unions for gay couples did not change church doctrine.

Dementia ‘Took Its Toll’ on Sean Connery, Wife Says

Previous article

Hurricane Eta Heads Toward Central America

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News