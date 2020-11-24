The Catholic Church in China ordained its first bishop since Beijing and the Vatican renewed an agreement on episcopal appointments last month. But Monday’s sign of better relations between Rome and Beijing was followed swiftly by friction over Pope Francis’s first criticism of China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Bishop Thomas Chen Tianhao was ordained as bishop of Qingdao, in the eastern province of Shandong, according to the state-backed Global Times news portal, which said it was the first publicly reported ordination since the renewal of the pact.

China’s estimated 10 million to 12 million Catholics have been split for more than half a century between those registered with the government-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and a so-called underground Catholic community loyal only to Rome.

Seeking to promote the unity of China’s Catholic population and prevent a permanent schism, the Vatican in September 2018 signed an agreement with Beijing giving both sides a say in the appointment of bishops.

The deal, whose details have never been published, was renewed last month over the objections of some Catholics in China and abroad, who say it has made it easier for the government to bring underground Catholics under its control.