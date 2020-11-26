World News

Pope Francis: The Covid-19 Crisis Reveals What Is in Our Hearts

By
0
pope-francis:-the-covid-19-crisis-reveals-what-is-in-our-hearts
Views: Visits 21

To come out of this pandemic better than we went in, we must let ourselves be touched by others’ pain.

In the Face of Challenges,‘Thinking of Yourself in a Higher Light’

Previous article

2nd Coronavirus Wave Hits Buffalo Area ‘With a Vengeance’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News