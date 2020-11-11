QAnon, the sprawling conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is secretly battling a cabal of child-sex predators, appears to have gone quiet in the wake of Joe Biden‘s presidential win.

Posts by the movement’s mysterious ‘leader’ Q are said to have ground to a halt since Election Day and chats on discussion boards used by followers have also dried up, The Washington Post reports.

Q’s week long silence has caused some in the movement to question: ‘Have we all been conned?’ Another added: ‘We’re losing. Not sure I trust the plan anymore. Not sure there even is a plan.’ The resignation of Ron Watkins, who helped to run QAnon’s preferred message board 8kun, has helped fuel concerns.

QAnon was first spawned in 2017 by anonymous posts on the discussion board 4Chan, with the poster claiming to be someone who held Q clearance, the highest level of classified access in the Department of Energy, including nuclear secrets.

The conspiracy theory has exploded in popularity in right-wing circles. It claims Trump is secretly battling a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and ‘deep state’ allies.

Followers were told the president would win in a second term landslide.

Now some in the movement have questioned where they are headed. After eight days of silence from Q, who has disappeared before, one wrote: ‘HOW CAN I SPEAK TO Q???? MY FAITH IS SHAKEN. I FOLLOWED THE PLAN. TRUMP LOST!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT NOW?????? WHERE IS THE PLAN???’

Some have taken comfort in Trump’s trips to the golf club following Biden’s win, seeing it to mean the president was still in control.

Others have linked the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference held by Rudolph W. Giuliani to a Q post in which he discussed landscaping last year.

But many have ‘been talked off the ledge’ in the wake of Biden’s win, according to one QAnon account.

QAnon Anonymous podcast host Travis View said: ‘The majority reaction from QAnon followers has been outright denial.’

Fredrick Brennan, the founder of 8chan, told The New York Times: ‘They feel really defeated by the deep state, even if they’re not admitting it in public.

‘They were not expecting him to lose, and they were not expecting Fox News to call it. It was really psychologically damaging.’

QAnon supporters often use the slogan WWG1WGA, which stands for ‘Where We Go One, We Go All,’ and the movement has expanded its appeal by purporting to be based on anonymous ‘drops’ of secret information that proponents can scrutinize and analyze for themselves

One follower wrote: ‘Trump knows what he is doing. He is letting the Dems, technocrats and media publicly hang themselves.’

One pro QAnon website which tracks Q’s post states: ‘Q has been dark for 8 days. At times Q strategically goes dark for days, weeks or in some cases months. Be sure you have some type of Q Alerts in place so you are notified when Q drops again. IF your browser shows a red bell icon at the bottom/right, that is a great place to start.’

A day after the election one follower tweeted: ‘Have Faith in God, our President and THE PLAN. Rejoice now in VICTORY. Do not worry. Do not be afraid. THERE IS A PLAN. IT IS A GOOD PLAN. IT IS BEING EXECUTED — and it will not fail.’

QAnon supporters often use the slogan WWG1WGA, which stands for ‘Where We Go One, We Go All,’ and the movement has expanded its appeal by purporting to be based on anonymous ‘drops’ of secret information that proponents can scrutinize and analyze for themselves.

The fringe online beliefs have spilled over into troubling acts in the real-world, and the FBI has classified QAnon as a potential source of domestic terrorism.

On June 15, 2018, Matthew Phillip Wright of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested on terrorism charges for blocking the Hoover Dam in an armored truck, claiming he was on a mission for QAnon.

In December 2018, a California man was arrested with bomb-making materials he intended to use to ‘blow up a satanic temple monument’ in the Springfield, Illinois Capitol rotunda to ‘make Americans aware of Pizzagate and the New World Order, who were dismantling society,’ according to a leaked FBI memo.

QAnon conspiracy supporter Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, was elected to Congress as a Representative for Georgia’s 14th District Tuesday night

The QAnon theory has also entered mainstream politics.

QAnon conspiracy supporter Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to Congress as a Representative for Georgia’s 14th District Tuesday night.

She once called ‘Q’, the so-called leader of the QAnon movement a ‘patriot’ even though members of the conspiracy have sent death threats to Democratic members of Congress and have tried to hijack the #SaveTheChildren Movement meant to fight child sex trafficking.

The FBI has further warned that such views result in a domestic terror threat.

There are fears that her election could legitimzie the QAnon conspiracy – which has been repeatedly debunked.

It has also been banned on YouTube and Facebook and thousands of accounts linked to the conspiracy have been purged on Twitter.

Trump, perhaps realizing that QAnon devotees are among his most ardent supporters, has shied away from denouncing the theory.

The president didn’t do much to bat down the idea when asked about it at his town hall interview on NBC with Savannah Guthrie.

‘I wanted to ask you about QAnon – it is this theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring, and you are the savior of that. Now can you just, once and for all, state that that is completely not true. So disavow QAnon in its entirety,’ Guthrie asked him in a contentious exchange with the president.

‘I know nothing about QAnon. I know very little,’ Trump claimed, although he has retweeted QAnon information multiple times and backed GOP candidates with QAnon links.

‘I just told you,’ she pressed.

‘You told me, but what you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact – I hate to say that,’ Trump pushed back. ‘I know nothing about it. I know they are very much against pedophilia, they fight it very hard. But I know nothing about it’ – he said, appearing to applaud at least part of its worldview.

Hoover Dam: In June 2019, 32-year-old Matthew Wright, a QAnon supporter, blocked the bridge near Hoover Dam in Arizona with a homemade armored vehicle in a 90-minute stand-off. He pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and has written two letters to Donald Trump from jail, which include the sign-off, which has become the QAnon motto: "For where we go one, we go all." Michael Flynn: Trump's former national security adviser became a martyr figure for QAnon believers after he took a plea deal from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, admitting he lied about his Russia contacts. QAnon conspiracy have spun Flynn pleading guilty into him being a persecuted victim of the deep state – and some even claim he is 'Q.' Many believers put three star emojis next to their Twitter handles. But the retired three-star general has denounced any connections to the group and pulled out of participating in an event after finding out it was hosted by a QAnon believer. QAnon Political Candidates: Jo Rae Perkins, 64, won the Republican primary in Oregon in May to run for a Senate seat against incumbent Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley. "I stand with Q and the team," she said when asked about her interest in the group. She insisted she goes to QAnon message boards as a "source of information" and claims media focuses too much on the group. Perkins won 49 per cent of the vote against three other Republicans. Marjorie Taylor Greene came in first place in the Republican primary in a deep-red Georgia district, and will enter an August runoff. She has admitted to believing in several QAnon conspiracy theories.

