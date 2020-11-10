MARCEL JACHIN ANYIAM v. SAMUEL ANYAKORA & ORS

CITATION: (2020) LPELR-51003(CA)

In the Court of Appeal

In the Abuja Judicial Division

Holden at Abuja

ON WEDNESDAY, 16TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

Suit No: CA/A/101/2020

Before Their Lordships:

PETER OLABISI IGE

Justice, Court of Appeal

YARGATA BYENCHIT NIMPAR

Justice, Court of Appeal

MOHAMMED BABA IDRIS

Justice, Court of Appeal

Between

MARCEL JACHIN ANYIAM

– Appellant(s)

And

SAMUEL ANYAKORA HUMPHREY EZIKE EUGENE OKOLI LIVINUS NWOKIKE DAN ANARUAGU GERALD OGWO AKACHUKWU OFUNNE CHRISTIAN NWAKENTA COLLINS ILOKA ALFRED OKAFOR PHILIP NSUDE MIKE IFEATU J.C ANIAKAOR EMENIRU SABASTINE OKEKE JOSEPH ENEMUO SUNDAY FRANCIS CHUKWUDI UCHE EMENIKE EMEKA OKEZUE

– Respondent(s)

JOHN EZE MIKE OKOYE OZOEMANA EMOKE EJIOFOR GEOFREY JAMES OBIORA IKECHUKWU EZE UDEKWE CHINWEUBA IWUNOR ANUMUDU MAXIMUS UBA INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) CHIEF NDUBISI NWOBU

LEADING JUDGMENT DELIVERED BY YARGATA BYENCHIT NIMPAR, J.C.A.

THIS Appeal is against the Ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja delivered by Hon. Justice I. E. EKWO on the 28th January, 2020 in SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/1586/2019 wherein the trial Judge during the day’s proceedings directed the parties particularly the 30th Respondent to bring parties together to explore out of Court settlement of the case and gave 30 days and report settlement back to Court. The Appellant alleged that the order was made suo motu and without jurisdiction.

The suit was initiated by the 1st-28th Respondents by way of Originating summons challenging the delegate list of the 30th Respondent (PDP) for Anambra State Congress. The Appellant by way of motion sought to be joined in the suit. The application was granted on the 23rd January, 2020 and the suit adjourned to 28th January, 2020 to determine other applications, one of which was 1st-28th Respondents’ application to amend the Originating Summons and another for joinder of a party. The order was made on the 28th January, 2020 and on the same day the Appellant filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Court.

Dissatisfied, the Appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal.

ISSUES FOR DETERMINATION

The Court determined the appeal on the following issues:

Whether the trial Court was right in assuming jurisdiction to suo motu make the orders it made on the 28/1/2020 complained against in this appeal. Whether the suo motu orders of the trial Court breached the fundamental right to fair hearing of the Appellant in not allowing the Appellant to address it on those orders and in not hearing the motion on Notice challenging its jurisdiction to entertain the suit as constituted at the trial Court.

APPELLANT’S SUBMISSIONS

Arguing the 1st issue, the Appellant submitted that the Federal High Court was not right in assuming jurisdiction to suo motu make the order directing the 30th Respondent to unilaterally settle the issues in contention between the parties and report back to the Federal High Court. The Appellant contended that the subject matter of the suit was within the internal affairs of the 30th Respondent, a political party registered in Nigeria over which no Court has jurisdiction. Appellant further contended that the issue was not justiciable as it was within the internal affairs of political parties over which no Court in Nigeria has jurisdiction. See ONUOHA V. OKAFOR (1983) 2 SCNLR 244. According to the Appellant, the only duty the Federal High Court had upon the challenge to its jurisdiction was to determine whether it has jurisdiction or not but not to suo motu make the orders complained of. Citing ELABANJO V. DAWODU (2006) ALL FWLR (PT. 326) at 604 SC.

Arguing further, the Appellant submitted that the suit of the 1st to 28th Respondents was caught by the principle of res judicata which bars subsequent proceedings on the same subject matter. Citing ETIM V. OBOT (2010) 12 NWLR (P. 1207) 108 and AMINU V. HASSAN (2014) 5 NWLR (PT. 1400) 287, 294. Having been litigated upon, the suit of 1st to 28th Respondents at the Federal High Court constituted an abuse of the process of Court.

On the 2nd issue, Appellant submitted that the order made suo motu by the Federal High Court breached the fundamental right to fair hearing of the Appellant as guaranteed him by Section 36(1) of the Constitution because there was a pending preliminary objection which was not heard by the Court before it made the order.

The Appellant then urged the Court to invoke Section 15 of the Court of Appeal Act as the conditions for the invocation of the said sections were present in the case and remitting the case back to the Federal High Court will cause hardship to the Appellant.

RESPONDENTS’ SUBMISSIONS

The Respondents argued that the Appellant’s argument that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to suo moto make an order for parties to explore settlement was completely misplaced as the Federal High Court had such powers pursuant to Order 18 Rule 1 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019. Citing CITEC INTERNATIONAL ESTATES LTD V. MINISTER OF FCT & ORS (2018) LPELR-45955 (CA) P. 26 and CROWN FLOUR MILLS V. OWODUNNI (2005) ALL FWLR (Pt. 255)1553. It was submitted that the position of the law is that the Courts have an inherent duty to encourage the amicable settlement of dispute.

Arguing further, the Respondents submitted that the preliminary objection of the Appellant was targeted at nothing and even if it was, the Respondents had 7 days to reply to the objection which means that the objection was not ripe for hearing. The Respondents contended that the Constitution only requires that an opportunity be given to a party to present his case before a decision is taken against him and does not allow a party the luxury of holding his adversary and Court to ransom. Relying on BILL CONSTRUCTION CO. LTD. V. IMANI & SONS LTD/SHELL TRUSTEES LTD (2006) LPELR-782 (SC).

The Respondents also argued that it is the duty of counsel to direct the Court to a pending application, failing which he cannot complain on appeal of not being heard. Citing ELEMCHUKWU IBATOR & ORS V. CHIEF BELI BARAKURO & ORS (2007) LPELR-1384 (SC). The Respondents submitted that apart from failing to voice any objection to the Federal High Court’s decision to direct an attempt at amicable settlement despite the opportunity given, the Appellant also failed to inform the Court that he had filed a notice of Preliminary Objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to adjudicate over the matter. Going further, the Respondents argued that the preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court having not been properly raised and decided upon by the lower Court, it constituted a fresh issue at the Court of Appeal.

In addition, the Respondents argued that it was an abuse of Court process to have filed the appeal and raised issues not determined by the Federal High Court.

On Section 15 of the Court of Appeal Act, the Respondents argued that the said Section does not apply in the circumstances as the Court of Appeal cannot assume jurisdiction over a matter that has not been decided upon by the trial Court. The Respondents further argued that it will occasion no injustice or hardship to dismiss the Appeal or remit the said motion back to the Federal High Court for determination.

APPELLANT’S REPLY

The Appellant argued that the suo motu order were not made in exercise of the lower Court’s discretion, but it was a final order based on the findings and opinion of the lower Court without affording the Appellant or any of the parties their right to address it. The Appellant argued that by making the suo motu order, the Federal High Court assumed jurisdiction over the suit even though its jurisdiction was being challenged.

The Appellant also argued that the rules of Court do not confer jurisdiction on the Court and no time is fixed by the Constitution to challenge jurisdiction of the Court and the issue of jurisdiction can be raised at any time even on Appeal. Relying on the cases of ELABANJO V. DAWODU (2006) ALL FWLR (PT. 326) at 604 SC and LAMBERT SUNDY IWUEKE V. IMO BROADCASTING CORPORATION (2005) ALL FWLR (PT 288) 1025.

On the Respondents’ argument that the issue of jurisdiction was a fresh issue, the Appellant argued that no leave is required to raise an issue of jurisdiction even if it is a fresh issue.

RESOLUTION OF THE ISSUES

On issue 1, the Court held that the law is settled that all Courts have inherent and statutory jurisdiction to encourage settlement amongst parties which is known as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The power of the Federal High Court to encourage parties to explore the option of ADR is pursuant to Order 18 Rule 1 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 and Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act. It was stated that in exercising its right to suggest or direct settlement, the Court need not call on parties to express any opinion whatsoever neither can the order be made only on the application of parties. Indeed, it is a duty for the Court to encourage amicable settlement. CITEC INTERNATIONAL ESTATES LTD V MINISTER OF FCT & ORS (2018) 45955 (CA) was cited in support.

Going further, it was held that the Appellant’s argument that the order of the High Court was final was flawed and that the order made encouraging settlement was not a final order because it did not in any way touch on the merit of the contest between the parties.

Going further, the Court held that since the Appellant did not draw the attention of the Federal High Court to any pending application, he cannot be heard to complain on appeal. Also, the Motion on Notice challenging the jurisdiction of the Court had not yet been served on the other parties and thus could not be heard, regardless of whether or not the Motion was a challenge to the jurisdiction of the Court. Even if it had been served, the Respondents still had 7 days to respond to the said Motion on Notice and thus the Motion was not ripe for hearing pursuant to Order 26 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court Rules. It was held that had the Court heard the Motion in disregard for rules that other parties be served and given opportunity to react, that would have amounted to a breach of the rules of fair hearing.

On the contention of the Appellant that the order was made in breach of his right to fair hearing, the Court held that the rights of the parties couldn’t have been breached because all parties were on the same level when the order was made and none complained including the Appellant.

On the Appellant prayer that the Court of Appeal should invoke the provisions of Section 15 of the Court of Appeal Act, the Court held that the said Motion in dispute was not served on the Respondents and therefore not ripe for hearing even before the Federal High Court. Therefore, the condition which requires that all materials must be available to the Court for consideration was absent.

On the contention of the Respondents that the challenge to jurisdiction not properly raised and determined at the Federal High Court constituted a fresh issue, the Court held that the Appellant did not raise it as a fresh challenge to jurisdiction but merely wanted the Court to invoke Section 15 of the Court of Appeal Act to determine the objection.

HELD

The Court resolved both issues in favour of the Respondents and dismissed the appeal.

Appearances

CHIEF C.N. NWAGBO ESQ

For Appellant

ADEOLA ADEDIPE ESQ

For 1st-28th Respondents

EMMANUEL ENOIDEM, ESQ

For 30th Respondent

AGADA ELACHI (Ph.D) ESQ

For 31st Respondent

