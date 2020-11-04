The Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has dismissed 26 cadets for flouting the code of conduct and academic deficiency.

Among those dismissed was a female cadet tested positive to pregnancy.

The commandant of the academy Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) Ibrahim Zanna, revealed the development during the matriculation ceremony of the 7th regular cadets’ course at the academy.

AIG Zanna, who expressed displeasure over the rising spade of indiscipline among cadets, said that the academy was contending with incessant cases of theft, disobedience to lawful order and academic malpractice among the police trainees.

The commandant, who stressed that the management was compelled to introduce regular drug and pregnancy test to ensure the mental and physical health of cadets, threatened that any trainee that tests positive would be shown the way out of the academy.

“We are still contending with the level of indiscipline,” Zanna said.

“When we came on board, the level of indiscipline is better imagine. But by the grace of God and collective efforts, we have been able to checkmate the cadets. We have introduced six color course for easy identification of cadets in cases of indiscipline.”

AIG Zanna emphasized that the academy is well structured with best academic and dutiful instructors to train patriotic and high moral professional policemen. He, however, insisted that activities of the academy will no longer business as usual.

The commandant, who also raised the concern of inadequate basic facility at the academy, was optimistic the passage of the Police Reform Bill 2020 Act will afford the institution adequate financial strength.

He added that the Nigerian Police had also forwarded Police Academy Bill to the National Assembly to enable all degree courses being run at the academy secured national and international recognition.

The AIG noted that the institution, which is the second police academy in Africa, will not compromise in producing professional officers that will provide strong engagement with the community.

“All along, it has always been business as usual, where you find cadets graduating from the academy, whether they pass or fail. This time around, we say no to that practice. We have returned and retard graduated cadets from course one and two who did not pass but graduated,” Zanna said.

“We want to make it clear on the wall that you cannot misbehave and go away with it. In fact some of them are presently facing litigation.”

